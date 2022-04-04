Jewel Debuts Single on ‘American Song Contest' But Tenn. Country Artist Steals Show

Jewel brought her musical stylings to "American Song Contest" — but it was a country singer from Tennessee who topped the leaderboard.

Before the new batch of 12 performers could take the stage, however, the results from last week had to be revealed. On the March 28 episode, former "The Voice" winner and Kentucky representative Jordan Smith earned an automatic trip to the semifinals thanks to the 56-person jury of industry professionals.

Joining Jordan were Montana's Jonah Prill, Kansas' Broderick Jones and North Dakota's Khloe Fredericks. Khloe was saved by the fan vote after the jury placed her on the outside of the top three.

The acts advance to the semifinals, which begin on April 25.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With the results, Grammy winner Macy Gray — who was representing Ohio — was eliminated from the competition.

Tyler Braden, representing Tennessee, performed the country ballad "Seventeen," an ode to the nostalgia of youth. Giving off Luke Combs vibes, Braden impressed the jury enough to earn this week's automatic trip to the semifinals.

Trae Patton/NBC

'American Song Contest': Meet the Performers

Jewel, a four-time Grammy nominee, performed a song called "The Story" while representing Alaska. With her son Kase in the audience, the "You Were Meant For Me" singer said she hoped the show would introduce her to a new generation of fans. She'll need the support of the audience if she wants to move on to the next round.

The episode also featured a performance from Riker Lynch, a former member of boy band R5 and runner-up on season 20 on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015. Representing Colorado, Lynch performed an upbeat song called "Feel The Love." He'll also need the support of the fan vote to continue on.

Fans at home can cast their ballots for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting closes on Wednesday morning.

See who advances next week when "American Song Contest" airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)