Movies and Entertainment

Jim Parsons has dramatic response to potential ‘Big Bang' sequel

After "Big Bang Theory" alum Jim Parsons made an appearance on the "Young Sheldon" finale, is he ready to reprise his role of Sheldon Cooper for a sequel? He exclusively told E! News.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E! Online

Parsons
Getty

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jim Parsons won't be returning to his spot anytime soon.

The actor—who played Sheldon Cooper on all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" and served as narrator on "Young Sheldon"—revealed that when it comes to reprising his beloved character again, it'll only happen through "reincarnation" in the "next lifetime."

"Look, never say never to anything," Parsons exclusively told E! News at the Drama League Awards May 17. "Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But clearly, Parsons is still game to play his quirky genius character on occasion, even appearing as adult Sheldon in the finale of the prequel series "Young Sheldon" on May 16 alongside "Big Bang Theory" costar Mayim Bialik.

"It was very, very special to do that," Parsons told E! in his interview, airing May 20 at 11 p.m. "The feeling today is kind of odd, you know? It's the second time now, because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this, too. A little bit different."

"The Big Bang Theory": Behind the Scenes of the Series Finale

Entertainment News

celebrity couples 29 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez rocks wedding ring on carpet amid Ben Affleck rumors

British Royal Family 2 hours ago

See Princess Diana's outfits up for rare auction — including dress she wore during John Travolta dance

And since filming what is perhaps his last onscreen appearance as Sheldon, the 51-year-old admitted he's spent the past several weeks processing the experience.

"You shoot that final episode and it's wrapped for you," he explained, "and then a couple of months later, it wraps for the rest of the world and it's a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that."

Jim ParsonsBruce Glikas/WireImage

In addition to bringing back Parsons for the finale, "Young Sheldon"—which starred Iain Armitage as the title character from 2017 to 2024—delivered another big moment to fans in the penultimate episode by killing off Sheldon's father George Cooper (played by Lance Barber) with a heart attack.

However, fans haven't seen the last of Sheldon's family, as another sequel series "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment) is already in the works about his brother.

The Big Bang Theory, Jim ParsonsMonty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Movies and Entertainment
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us