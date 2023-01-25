Jimmy Kimmel is about to cross a major TV milestone.

The comedian will celebrate 20 years of his late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the ABC series' Jan. 26 episode. And while the funnyman has made plenty of memories over the years, there's one in particular from 2015 that stands out from the rest.

"My favorite moment from the show was we're in Brooklyn—doing the show from Brooklyn—it happened to be the day from the movie 'Back to the Future' where Marty McFly and Doc Brown re-enter current day," Kimmel exclusively shared on the Jan. 24 episode of E! News. "And it was on that date we had Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and Huey Lewis and the DeLorean."

And the studio audience watching the co-stars reunite just couldn't get enough. The 55-year-old added, "We had to edit nine minutes of clapping out of the show because people went absolutely crazy."

As for which star he would love to have on the show down the line? "As a kid, I was very much in love with Madonna," Kimmel noted, "and she's never been on the show, so that would be one."

The global superstar will definitely have a chance to chat with Kimmel—who returns to host this year's 2023 Oscars on March 12—on the late-night talk show, as he told E! News, "I just agreed to stay on for another few years, so I'm gonna be around for a while, God willing."

The show's special primetime anniversary episode will see Kimmel sit down with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including George Clooney and Snoop Dogg, as well as feature musical guest Coldplay.

When it comes to which of his celebrity guests have changed the most over the past 20 years, Kimmel joked, "I think, probably, I've changed the most," adding, "George is still very handsome. Snoop Dogg looks exactly the same, literally, exactly the same. He hasn't gained a pound. I think he just got a little taller, and then you have me.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s 20th-anniversary special airs Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 p.m. on ABC. The 2023 Oscars air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. on ABC.