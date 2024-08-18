John Aprea, ‘The Godfather Part II' star, dead at 83

Originally appeared on E! Online

The acting community has lost one of its own.

John Aprea, who played a younger version of Salvatore Tessio in the 1974 film "The Godfather Part II," has died. He was 83.

His manager Will Levine said the actor passed away Aug. 5 of natural causes in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Reporter said Aug. 18.

Aprea was born in New Jersey in 1941 to Italian immigrants. The family lived in Italy for several years when he was a child before moving back to the United States. Aprea pursued an acting career in the '60s in New York and later moved to Los Angeles, where he made his onscreen debut in the 1968 Steve McQueen film "Bullitt."

He had small parts mainly on TV before landing his breakout role in "The Godfather Part II."

Throughout his career, he also starred in movies such as "The Manchurian Candidate" and "The Game" and numerous TV shows, including the hit family sitcom "Full House," in which he played the father of John Stamos' character Jesse Katsopolis, or Uncle Jesse. Aprea reprised the part on the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House" in 2017.

In recent years, Aprea appeared in films such as "Stevie D" and starred on the crime drama series "The Bay."

Also in the '80s, the actor starred on the series "Matt Houston" and also had recurring roles on primetime soaps "Falcon Crest" and "Knots Landing" in the '80s and also starred on the daytime soaps "Another World" and "Days of Our Lives." In addition, he had guest roles on shows such as "Melrose Place," "Saved the Bell: The New Class," "Renegade," "Silk Stalkings" and "The Sopranos."

“It was such a great honor to have the privilege of working with an icon like John on 'The Bay,'" show creator Gregori J. Martin said in a statement. "I have always been a fan of his work and he was a true gentleman and absolute pro who brought some beautiful moments to the role of Jack in these later seasons. We will all miss him dearly."

Aprea is survived by his wife of 25 years, Betsy, his daughter Nicole from his previous marriage to Cherie Latimer, and stepchildren Marika and Valentino, the Hollywood Reporter said.