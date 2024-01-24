Jon Stewart is returning to ‘The Daily Show' through the 2024 election

Jon Stewart is heading back behind "The Daily Show" anchor desk.

The longtime host of the show, which he helmed from 1999 to 2015 to critical and audience acclaim, will be back at the news desk on Monday nights through the 2024 elections, Comedy Central announced Wednesday.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

During his Emmy Award-winning tenure as host of the daily topical and satirical news show, Stewart was known for his biting wit and deft political commentary.

The show will be hosted by a rotation of its correspondents the other nights of the week. Current correspondents include Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan.

The show was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah after Stewart's 2015 departure until 2022, when he announced an unexpected departure late in the year.

The show has since relied on celebrity guest hosts and its correspondents as it continued a search for a permanent replacement for Noah.

Stewart most recently hosted the Apple TV+ series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," before an October 2023 split with the streaming service.

Stewart is expected to begin his new run on "The Daily Show" starting Feb. 12.