Jonas Brothers Superfan Haley Lu Richardson Proves Dreams Come True in ‘Wings' Music Video

Haley Lu Richardson isn't at The White Lotus anymore. At this hotel, she's meeting her icons in the elevator.

Two months after revealing her childhood love for Nick Jonas on "The Late Late Show," "The White Lotus” actor starred in the music video for their new single, "Wings."

The video, which was released Feb. 24, shows Richardson dancing with a group of girls in a hotel room. The actor wears shiny teal pants and a purple coat while riding a luggage cart, lip-syncing the lyrics, "You are the wings I need to fly away."

At one point, Richardson wears a tie as blindfold and walks towards cardboard cutouts of the Jonas Brothers, heading straight for Nick before leaning in to give the picture a kiss.

After leaving the hotel room, the group heads for the elevator, which opens to reveal the three singers. Richardson is at a loss for words as Nick Jonas asks, "Going up?"

Richardson shared a clip of herself in the music video on Instagram writing, "This was the most surreal day of my entire existence. im so thankful. and I got to do it with some of my best friends."

The official Instagram account of the Jonas Brothers commented, "Thanks for the tie (and for lending your dance moves to our song)."

Her "Five Feet Apart" co-star Cole Sprouse added, "Your childhood self is crying and shidding and screaming." Jessica Capshaw of "Grey's Anatomy" wrote, "Nothing more endearing and lovable than this...Congratulations to the Jonas Brothers for getting you to do their video."

In another post, Richardson shared photos of her wearing a Jonas Brothers tie, meeting the band and watching one of their performances.

Katie Couric commented, "We all wanted this for you, Haley!!!"

During a December appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Richardson revealed that she's always been a lifelong fan of the Jonas Brothers.

She explained that she met them around 15 years ago and used to write her AOL username, Haley Jonas, on her Converse sneakers.

Later in the episode, Corden surprised Richardson with a FaceTime from Nick Jonas himself.

"I just finished 'White Lotus' last night," the "Jealous" singer told Richardson.

“You’re a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever," she responded, tearing up. "All of my Converse, as I said earlier, that I had in grade school and middle school, have your name on them, and I’m so proud of you, and going to you guys’ concerts now, like recently as adults, like I just feel so proud of the three of you, and I’m so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families, and I love you."

Nick Jonas replied, "That means the world."

He also answered one of Richardson's burning questions: Did he receive the tie she tried to give him at the meet-and-greet 15 years ago?

While he responded that he did not, he said that he would love to get a personalized tie from her.

"The next time you want to come to a show, bring another tie and I will make sure that it gets to me," he said, as Richardson tries to catch her breath.

