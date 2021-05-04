Josh Duggar Requests to Be Released on Bond in Child Pornography Case

Josh Duggar is asking to be released on bail following his arrest on April 29.

On Tuesday, the former TLC star's legal representatives submitted a request for Duggar to be released on bail under a "combination of conditions," according to court documents obtained by E! News.

"Duggar is requesting that this court permit him to return home to his immediate family during the pendency of this case," adding that his wife, Anna Duggar, is pregnant and at home with their six children.

In a previous court hearing, held virtually on Friday, a judge proposed Duggar live with a third-party custodian if he is granted release. The judge also stated that Duggar is not allowed to reside in the same residence as minor children.

Duggar's attorney rejected this notion, writing in the opposition that the former reality star "continued to reside with his wife and raise his six children" in Arkansas, even after the authorities raided his former workplace.

Moreover, Duggar gave investigators his "unfettered cooperation" throughout their investigation, according to the documents.

A judge will have the final say on the matter when Duggar appears in court on Wednesday.

According to an indictment obtained by E! News, a grand jury charged Duggar with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in 2019. He pleaded not guilty to both charges during the April 30 hearing.

"We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Duggar's attorney said in a statement at the time. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom--and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also released a statement concerning Duggar's arrest, saying, in part, that they pray for truth "no matter" what the outcome is. They also requested privacy as they process the "very serious" accusations.

In 2015, Duggar was accused in a police report of molesting five underage girls, four of which were later alleged to be his sisters. Duggar was never formally charged and the Duggar family's TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting" was cancelled.