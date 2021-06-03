Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix for Canceling ‘Jupiter's Legacy'

Josh Duhamel isn't pleased with how Netflix handled his latest show's legacy.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to lament the streaming service having canceled his superhero series "Jupiter's Legacy." The cancellation was announced on June 2, less than a month after Netflix launched the eight-episode first season on May 7.

Duhamel shared a shirtless selfie with the gray long hair and beard that he sports as Sheldon Sampson in the project based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

"When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... #sexysantasummer," the star captioned his post. "What's up, @hulu ?"

On Tuesday, Millar tweeted that Netflix would not be moving forward with more episodes. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given a series order to "Supercrooks," a villains-centric live-action show that is is set in the same world as "Jupiter's Legacy" and is based on the comics series by Millar and Leinil Yu.

Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021

Netflix doesn't share ratings numbers for its projects, but "Jupiter's Legacy" currently has a 38 freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. THR's Borys Kit tweeted on Tuesday that its first season cost a whopping $200 million to produce, citing sources.

Among the cast members sharing disappointment about the show coming to an end was Leslie Bibb (Grace Sampson).

"this union is something i believed in and i will miss wholeheartedly," she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The day prior, co-star Andrew Horton (Brandon Sampson) expressed on Instagram that the show had plenty of stories left to tell.

"I'm sad and sorry that we don't get to continue this journey," he wrote. "I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim [Carrey] once said 'that's the way the cookie crumbles.'"