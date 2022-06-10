Justin Bieber Experiencing Partial Face Paralysis Amid New Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is taking time off to rest.

On June 10, the Grammy winner appeared in an Instagram video where he explained why he decided to cancel several upcoming shows. Justin said he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunts syndrome.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

For those who were previously frustrated by Justin canceling his upcoming shows, the singer explained that he's physically unable to perform on stage at this point. Instead, doctors have recommended the 28-year-old get some rest.

"This is pretty serious as you can see," Justin explained. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. Prompt treatment of Ramsay Hunt syndrome can reduce the risk of complications.

When speaking with his followers, Justin expressed hope that he will get his face back "to where it's supposed to be." He also thanked fans for all their encouragement and support.

"I'm going to get better," Justin promised. "I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It's just time. We don't know how much time it will be but it's going to be okay. I have hope and I trust God. I trust that this is all for a reason and I'm not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime I'm going to rest."

Soon after his announcement, Justin received support from many Beliebers in the comments section of his Instagram post.

"Love you bro," Romeo Beckham shared. DJ Khaled added, "Love u brother! U will be great! Rest up brother. We love u! GOD LOVES U!"

And perhaps Kehlani summed it up best by writing, "Love you dude, please take all the time you need!!"