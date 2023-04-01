Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tom Pelphrey

The big bang baby has arrived!

On March 30, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

"3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" the Flight Attendant actress wrote on Instagram on April 1, sharing pics of the newborn in the hospital. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief."

Cuoco added in her post, "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did."

Pelphrey also shared photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page, writing, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."

Cuoco, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, announced on Instagram on Oct. 11 that they were expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Pelphrey also shared photos of the couple kissing and slicing into a pink sex reveal cake. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," he captioned the snaps. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

The couple were set up by their manager and met at the Ozark season four premiere in April 2022. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she told USA Today in May. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

The couple went Instagram official that same month and made their red carpet debut in September at the 2022 Emmys, where they were both nominated for acting awards.

Cuoco, who divorced her ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021, revealed the work she'd done to get ready for a new relationship.

"I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out," she told E! News in an exclusive interview in September. "That's why I'd never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be. And then, I met Tom, and everything changed."

He's proved he's up to the task of partner and dad with several sweet gestures to Cuoco during her pregnancy. In December, he gave Cuoco a note written in blue Sharpie on the back of an envelope which read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"

Cuoco explained that the Monk actor helped her get some badly needed rest when one of their dogs was sick. "Best baby daddy ever," the Big Bang Theory alum wrote on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14. "When our little pup KING is sick and coughing so @tompelphrey takes him updaters to sleep with him so I can sleep."

Pelphrey also made Cuoco's recent 37th birthday one worth remembering. He shared a gallery of photos to Instagram in November, and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world. Love you!"

Cuoco shared a bit more of her special day by posting with Pelphrey, writing, "This birthday week has been so special…So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved . You know who you are and to my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My heart is full."

And even before their baby girl arrived, Pelphrey has been showering her with love. In November, Cuoco posted an adorable photo of the actor cradling her growing baby bump. The mom-to-be, who was wearing a floral dress and smiling, captioned the photo "M+D."

They've also been getting support from their friends, including her Flight Attendant co-star and IRL bestie Zosia Mamet. In one Instagram Story, Cuoco also shared an adorable pic of the couple holding up a pink onesie from Zosia featuring a graphic of a blank "Hello My Name Is" tag.

"When your best friend is dying to know what your babies name is and she keeps guessing and can't figure it out," Cuoco wrote with the image, "so she sends you this LOL."

