Kamala Harris makes apperance on SNL, takes jab at former president Trump

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamla Harris made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" just days before Election Day.

In the show's cold open, comedian Maya Rudolph, a SNL alum who returned last month to play Harris, asked to speak with "someone who's been in 'her' shoes." Rudolph touched on the fact that Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to receive a major party's nomination, noting Harris' ties to the Bay Area.

In the sketch-comedy show, Harris took a jab at her opponent, former president Donald Trump, as she spoke to Rudolph.

"You got this because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors," Harris said.

The pair addressed how "the American people want to stop the chaos" and simultaneously said Harris has a"belief in a promise of America."

In the campaign's final days, the Bay Area native has made stops in most of the seven swing states to address and try to sway undecided voters.

Prior to her stop in New York, Harris campaigned in two key battleground states, Georgia and North Carolina. The Vice President was set to fly to Detroit Saturday evening, where she is scheduled to have events Sunday in the swing state of Michigan.

In recent weeks, the show's opening sketch has focused on the presidential election.

This is not the first time a presidential hopeful has appeared on the show.

Last season, Republican candidate hopeful Nikki Haley appeared on the show as she was running in the primary. The former U.N. Ambassador's surprise appearance was part of the show's cold open, similar to Harris.

Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump also hosted the show in 2015 while he was a candidate. In that same year, former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton made an appearance.

Former President Barack Obama also appeared on the show in 2007 before being elected in 2008.

However, those appearances were anticipated in advance. The candidates didn’t pop in days before the general election.

