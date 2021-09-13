Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Wedding bells are ringing!

Kate Hudson announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa on Monday. She shared a selfie of her and Danny, giving her followers a glimpse of the diamond ring her future hubby proposed with. She added, "Let's go," with a series of bride and groom emojis.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Within moments, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress received warm messages from friends and followers, including future sister-in-law Sara Foster. Sara revealed that she was one of the few people to know about the big moment, writing, "Whoa. It's official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people."

Her sister Erin Foster chimed in, "Finally we are officially sisters!!"

One of Danny's parents was once married to the Foster sisters' parents.

The Foster sisters were joined in the comment section by Katie Couric, Amanda Kloots and Zoey Deutch. And there's no doubt Kate and Danny will be congratulated by many more celebrities when they attend the Met Gala on Monday night.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Cutest Family Moments

Ahead of their engagement announcement, Kate shared a look at how she's preparing for the ball on her Instagram Story. So far, the mother of three has managed to squeeze in a morning walk and a facial, before getting started on hair and makeup.

Suffice to say fans of the Almost Famous actress are chomping at the bit to see what she wears to the Anna Wintour-helmed event, especially after she stepped out in absolutely stunning ensembles for the Venice Film Festival and New York Fashion Week.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Kate wore a fiery red dress from Valentino to the premiere of her new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. The lace gown accentuated her fit physique and was the perfect follow-up to the black, barely-there Monot dress she wore the previous night.

Over the weekend, Kate wore an array of accessories, but it seems her engagement ring is a relatively new addition.

Kate and Danny have been dating since 2017, though they've been friends for way longer thanks to Erin and Sara.

In November 2019, Kate hinted that she and Danny were in it for the long haul. She told Women's Health, "I've got the best man... It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."

Together, they share daughter Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, who was born on Oct. 2, 2018.

Kate shares Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, whom she welcomed with her former fiance Matt Bellamy.