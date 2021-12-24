Kate Winslet Describes Emotional Reunion With Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘We're Bonded for Life'

Jack and Rose are gone, but Leo and Kate's friendship lives on.

Kate Winslet said she "couldn't stop crying" when she recently reunited with old friend Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart.

The "Titanic" co-stars were able to get together in person in Los Angeles after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and cherished their time together.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told The Guardian. “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries.

"Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

It's been nearly 25 years since the two starred as Jack and Rose in "Titanic" in 1997, which at the time, became the highest-grossing movie of all time before it was surpassed by "Avatar," another film directed by James Cameron.

They have been forever linked since the iconic film and also starred together as husband and wife in the 2008 movie "Revolutionary Road," which earned Winslet a Golden Globe in 2009 for best actress in a motion picture drama.

Winslet, 46, and DiCaprio, 47, have known each other since they were in their early twenties and launched into mega stardom by "Titanic."

"I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22,” she told The Guardian.

DiCaprio was famously miserable during the intensive production of the film.

"I remember! I remember that he was!" Winslet said. "It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it.

"I didn’t feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!”

One of the most recent public reunions between Winslet and DiCaprio came in 2017 for DiCaprio's annual auction gala in Saint-Tropez, France for his foundation. "Titanic" villain Billy Zane also joined them at the event.

Winslet and DiCaprio also had "Titanic" fans swooning in 2016 when they reunited on the red carpet at the Oscars, where Winslet was later shown having a beautiful reaction when DiCaprio took home his first Oscar for his performance in "The Revenant."

