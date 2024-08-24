Kelly Osbourne sends warning message after Sid Wilson's fire accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out after her boyfriend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, suffered burn injuries from a fire accident on their farm.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne issued a stern warning while sharing videos of her partner recovering in a hospital room, with their son Sidney — whose birth was announced in January 2023 — playing with toys on the floor nearby.

“This is why you don’t f--- with burn piles," Kelly Osbourne, 39, said in a clip shared on her Instagram Stories Aug. 23. "He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything."

The TV personality later added in another video Aug. 24, "I just want to take a second to say thank you to everyone who's been sending well wishes to Sid. He's doing so much better. In fact, we are on the way to go pick him up from the hospital right now."

Wilson, 47, who has since been released home, had documented the experience on his own social media.

"Hey everybody, I had an explosion to my face," he said in one clip, which shows him being treated while sitting in a hospital bed, hooked up to monitors and wearing Vaseline on his upper body and a nasal cannula to provide supplemental oxygen. "I'm gonna be OK. I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms."

The musician continued, "I'm singed everywhere. My eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arm is pretty bad. Both my arms."

When a medical worker asked if he was allergic to anything, he joked. "I'm allergic to fire, apparently."

Hours later, while being transported to another medical facility more equipped to handle burn patients, Wilson shared more details about the accident.

"A bonfire was burnt from last night already, but there was some leftovers and I got a little 'whoosh,' fire," he told fans in an Instagram Live video, "out working on the farm."

He added, "Trooper. I'm a trooper. Not exactly, but I'm hanging' in there pretty good. I'm gonna be OK."

On Aug. 24, Wilson shared a selfie showing his facial injuries, writing, "On my way home."