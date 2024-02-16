Kelly Osbourne shares why she supports the Ozempic trend

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Osbourne thinks this criticism is born of jealousy.

And that's why when it comes to Ozempic and other Type 2 diabetes medications many celebrities have spoken about using for weight loss, she doesn't understand why it's seen as such a big deal.

"I think it's amazing," Kelly exclusively told E! News of the Ozempic trend while at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet Jan. 30."There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?"

As for those pushing back against the use of the drugs for anything other than diabetes management? Well, Kelly has plenty of thoughts about that.

"People hate on it because they want to do it," the "Osbournes" alum said. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Over the years, Kelly has been candid about her struggles with her weight—including losing what she felt to be an excessive amount after giving birth to her son Sidney in 2022.

"I'm going to be honest, I felt the pressure of after having the baby to lose the baby weight," she told E! News last fall. "It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I didn't even want to get brought into the conversation, I just wanted to be left alone."

Of the weight loss process, she added, "It was a lot of work. It was miserable. I was hungry all the time, but I'm really happy with the results."

And Kelly isn't the only one in her family to weigh in on the Ozempic trend: her mother Sharon Osbourne has been equally candid about her use of the drug and the difficulties she experienced while taking it, including a struggle with putting weight back on after she dipped below 100 pounds.

"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," she told the Daily Mail in November. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be."

And while the 71-year-old noted at the time she'd been off the drug for awhile, she added of her experience, "I couldn't stop losing weight and I can't afford to lose any more. My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy. You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."

