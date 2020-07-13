Kelly Preston's Family, Stars Pay Tribute After Death of Actress

Kelly Preston's family is mourning the death of the beloved star.

The actress, known for her roles in "Twins," "Jerry Maguire," "What a Girl Wants" and "For Love of the Game" died Sunday, July 12, at the age of 57. Preston's husband, John Travolta, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a message on social media.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote on Instagram late Sunday evening. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," the actor, who recently starred alongside his wife in 2018's Gotti, continued. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Kelly and John are parents to kids Ella Travolta, 20, and Benjamin Travolta, 9. Their son Jett Travolta passed away in 2009. Ella took to Instagram on Sunday evening to honor her mother after her passing.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," Ella began. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what."

"Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she concluded her message. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

As news of Kelly's death emerged overnight, many fans and fellow stars also took to social media to pay tribute to "The Last Song" actress.

Russell Crowe: "Kelly Preston. Can't remember where, but, met first in late '92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P."

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Spencer Breslin, who worked with Kelly on 2003's The Cat in the Hat, tweeted: "RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss."

Josh Gad: "I'm in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP #KellyPreston."

Maria Shriver: "Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston."

Holly Robinson Peete: "A beautiful lady. Inside and out. A crushing loss. Rest In Peace, Kelly Preston."

Chloe Bennet: "Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can't believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP."

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

Rita Wilson: "@therealkellypreston Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength. She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely. Loved her beautiful children Jett, Ella and Ben and loved her husband, @johntravolta She was a blast to work with, made everything more fun. She always supported others. Please keep Kelly, John, Jett, Ella and Ben in your prayers. She will be so missed."