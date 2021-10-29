Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Twitter to share the health news with her fans. "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

This is the second time Khloe, 37, has tested positive for the virus. She previously was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, as she revealed on an episode of the family's E! reality show.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she shared with viewers at the time. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," the Good American mogul added. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

At the time, Khloe self-isolated away from daughter True, 3, and her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. "They don't want me going near True," Khloe said on the Oct. 2020 episode. "Thank god Tristan's in town."

"No matter how sick I am, I'm still constantly focused and thinking about True," Khloe said to the camera. "So, having her dad here, it gives me a little more time that I could focus on just me trying to get better."

While Khloe and Tristan split up, he was there for her throughout her health battle.

"Tristan has been bringing me food," she explained. "And then, he'll knock on the door and I wait 30 seconds or a minute, then I go and get it."

As for where Khloe and the basketball star currently stand, a source recently told E! News they haven't put a label on their relationship. "They're raising True together," the insider shared. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."