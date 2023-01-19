Even Kim Kardashian can't believe she did this on TikTok.

Lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B," Kardashian shared a video of herself totally transforming by applying a heavy face of makeup, along with dark eyebrows.

The Jan. 17 clip shows the SKKN mogul pulling her hair up before coating her face with a layer of foundation and bright concealer under her eyes. She used a pink beauty sponge to add powder under her eyes to bake, followed by applying a contour stick and a swipe of blush from Kylie Cosmetics on her cheeks.

Kardashian, 42, finished her shocking beauty routine with a nude lip and fake lashes, posing for the camera while chewing gum.

When one fan re-shared the video and wrote, "This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on tiktok," the reality star replied, "Me too!"

She then revealed exactly why she debuted the over-the-top look. And it turns out her 9-year-old daughter North West was behind it all. As Kardashian tweeted, "The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!"

North—her eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West—certainly has a knack for extreme makeup reveals. Earlier this month, North dressed up as her dad from the "Bound 2" music video and, in December, she channeled The Grinch with a Rudolph-inspired look.

