As Kourtney Kardashian once said: "I am the view."

On Jan. 26, the "Kardashians" star had fans doing a double take when she shared photos of herself in a very unconventional gown. Designed by Balmain, the Renaissance-inspired 'fit featured a nude figure on the front, which made it seem like Kardashian was fully naked upon first glance.

In pictures posted to Instagram, Kardashian—who wore her signature dark locks in an up-do with two strands of hair framing her face—struck several sultry poses while clad in the dress. The Poosh founder also included a video of a phone left off the hook, writing in the caption, "If you'd like to make a call please hang up and try again."

The optical illusion left the comments section divided, with some Instagrammers calling Kardashian "amazing," an "inspiration" and a "vibe" while others questioned her daring fashion statement.

"Trying to figure out why her belly button is misplaced," one follower commented, adding that they later realized "it's her dress."

Meanwhile, another Instagram user wrote, "I guess I just don't understand fashion."

A third commenter remarked, "I just felt uncomfortable looking at this. It's a no for me."

Kardashian rocked a similar frock in a photo shared by Travis Barker earlier this week, but that dress was decorated with a less NSFW scene from another Renaissance painting. In the snap, the 43-year-old happily took a mirror selfie in her bathroom while the Blink-182 drummer, who Kardashian married in May, cheekily hid behind her.

He captioned the shot, "Oh hey there."