Kris Jenner shares plans to remove ovaries after tumor diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kris Jenner is opening up about her health.

The reality star shared plans to have her ovaries surgically removed after she was diagnosed with a tumor on one of the organs.

“I went to the doctor and I had my scan," she tearfully told daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on the July 4 episode of "The Kardashians." "They found a cyst.”

Jenner continued, "They said I gotta have my ovaries taken out."

While the 68-year-old — who is also mom to kids Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner—wasn't nervous about the procedure, she did feel very emotional over having to part with her ovaries because, as she put it, "that’s where all my kids were conceived."

"It’s also a thing about getting older," Jenner noted. "It’s a sign of 'we’re done with this part of your life.' It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed.”

She added in a separate confessional, “People often ask me what is the best job you’ve ever had, and I always say mom. The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids.”

And in true Kardashian fashion, Jenner's family quickly rallied behind her. After Kourtney called in to check on Jenner, the Poosh founder said in a confessional, "I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way."

"It’s your womanly power," Kourtney continued. "It doesn’t mean it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created.”

Likewise, Kim empathized with Jenner, saying that she feels "really sad for her."

"To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is a really big deal," the SKIMS mogul shared. "I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation.”

Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble also showed his support, surprising the momager with a special gift to “help your energy."

“I don’t want you to be sad," he told Jenner's before presenting her with a Prada coat. "Babe, you’re gonna cry at least 15 more times, so I want you to have a gift.”

As for Jenner, she said she's keeping her head up amid her health journey. In fact, she even joked to her family about crying “crocodile tears” after receiving her coat from Gamble.

“My not sad anymore," she quipped, wiping away tears. "It’s amazing how new clothes fix everything.”