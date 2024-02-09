Taylor Swift

Las Vegas chapel offering free weddings to duos named Taylor and Travis

Chapel officials said after the Chiefs and 49ers won their respective conference championship games, searches for "Vegas wedding" skyrocketed 354%.

By Janete Weinstein

On Super Bowl Sunday, lovebirds in Las Vegas named Taylor and Travis can celebrate with a free wedding at the Chapel of the Flowers.

"For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling," Donne Kerestic, chapel CEO said. "If your name is Taylor and you'd like to get married to your partner Travis after The Big Game, this is your chance to score a free Vegas wedding."

The free-wedding marketing strategy surfaced following speculation that Chiefs star Travis Kelce plans to pop the question to Taylor Swift following the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

"If they're game to turn their 'Big Day' into a Vegas extravaganza, we've got an aisle prepared and ready to go. Vegas weddings are the real MVP!" Kerestic added.

Las Vegas is one of the world’s top wedding destinations. The city typically hosts over 80,000 weddings annually.

The Chapel of the Flowers is not the only one to capitalize on the idea. Other chapels are piggybacking on the move and offering free weddings to couples named Swift and Kelce.

