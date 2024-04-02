‘Law & Order' star Angie Harmon says Instacart deliveryman shot and killed her family's dog

Originally appeared on E! Online

Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver.

The "Law & Order" alum said "a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed" her beloved pet over Easter weekend.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote in an April 1 Instagram post alongside throwback photos of Oliver. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

She also said the deliveryman had been "shopping under a woman's identity" and shared a screenshot that showed the photo and name associated with the shopper profile.

In addition, Harmon — who is mom to daughters Finley, 20; Avery, 18; and Emery, 15 — said her kids were home at the time of the incident.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she continued. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE."

The "Rizzoli & Isles" star then sent a message to the deliveryman.

"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable," she shared on her Instagram Stories. "You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, N.C., confirmed that the deliveryman said he acted in self-defense.

"The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog," CMPD Public Affairs told People. "Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

The department — which added that its Animal Care and Control responded to the scene as well — also told the outlet the deliveryman isn't facing any criminal charges and that the "CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties."

Meanwhile, Instacart has also issued a statement.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the grocery delivery service said in a statement to the magazine. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

E! News has reached out to Instacart and the CMPD for additional comment but has yet to hear back.