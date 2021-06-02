Lisa Kudrow Details ‘Friends' Reunion Moment You Missed Between Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox

The one where Lisa Kudrow reveals her favorite part about "Friends: The Reunion."

Believe it or not but it's almost been a week since the May 27th premiere of the HBO Max special, in which the cast of "Friends" – Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – got back together for an epic event.

Naturally, the reunion was full of incredible moments: from a recreation of the series' iconic set to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat" with Phoebe Buffay herself. However, there was one portion of the "Friends" special that may have gone unnoticed.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Kudrow detailed the part of the episode that really stood out to her. What's more? She may have totally missed the heartwarming moment if Schwimmer didn't bring it to her attention when they watched it together.

The "Feel Good" actress, whose Netflix series returns for season two on Friday, recalled just how emotional Cox got when she arrived on set.

"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears," Kudrow told E! News, "And I grab a napkin or a tissue. LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."

Fun fact: Aniston previously noted the "Scream" alum rarely gets emotional.

Of the sweet moment, Kudrow said, "That's who we were!"

Aniston recently shared a similar detail about the reunion special.

"It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," "The Morning Show" star recently told Gayle King on her SiriusXM show, "Gayle King in the House." "It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney, we got tears out of! And I don't even know – she's so, you know, not emotional."

"It was excitement," the actress explained ahead of filming. "[Like] 'This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they're bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.' We romanticized it."

You can stream "Friends: The Reunion" on HBO Max. Plus, relive some of the best moments here.

And if you're looking for something to fill the "Friends" void, Kudrow stars on Netflix's "Feel Good," which premieres June 4th.