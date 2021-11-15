Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Passes Away at 93

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has lost an icon.

Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has died on at the age of 93. Lois suffered a stroke last week on Nov. 10.

Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin confirmed Lois' passing on Monday, Nov. 15 with an Instagram tribute.

"My guardian angel for the rest of time..I love you so much my Lolo," Hamlin wrote Monday. "You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you."

Hamlin added, "Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman... and just like that.. you're back with Frank.. I know they're having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven... 'I did it my way..' 'Me too.' 5:05 am."

Rinna commented, "Heaven Has a new Angel."

In honor of her mother, Rinna shared a series of family photos. "My hero," Rinna captioned a video of Lois dancing.

"Let's all raise a glass to Lois," Rinna wrote on another former snapshot of Lois ordering a drink.

Rinna's 'RHOBH' co-stars shared their support in honoring Lois on Nov. 14. "With my family and we're toasting dear Lois tonight," Crystal Kung Minkoff commented. "Cheers to plum wine," Teddi Mellencamp added.

Rinna previously announced that Lois had a stroke on Nov. 10. "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna captioned an old video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lois has appeared several times over the years on RHOBH and previously suffered a "devastating" stroke in 2013, as Rinna tweeted in May 2019. Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle shared that she had "no words" after saying goodbye to her "nana."

"I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do," Delilah commented.

