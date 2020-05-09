Little Richard: A Life in Photos Published 1 hour ago • Updated 6 mins ago Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard died May 9, 2020, at age 87. The “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” singer and pianist, born Richard Wayne Penniman, influenced generations of musicians. Here is a look back at photos from his public life. 18 photos 1/18 Photo by Richard C. Miller/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images Rock and roll singer and songwriter Little Richard performs at Wrigley Field on September 2, 1956, in Los Angeles, California. 2/18 Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images American recording artist, singer and musician Little Richard performing live, UK, 27th June 1975. 3/18 Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images Little Richard performs on “This Is Tom Jones” TV show in circa 1970 in Los Angeles, California. 4/18 Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Dick Clark (left, with guest Little Richard holding a picture of the Beatles) hosted “American Bandstand,” the most popular dance show of all-time and the cornerstone of Walt Disney Television. 5/18 Photo by Harry Hammond/V&A Images/Getty Images Little Richard, Little Richard – posed, backstage, 1959. 6/18 Photo by Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Little Richard (left on piano)on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. 7/18 Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images Little Richard, Diamond Awards Festival, Sportpaleis, Antwerpen, Belgium, 5 December 1986. 8/18 Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images File photo: Little Richard at the 1988 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony circa 1988 in New York City. The rock and roll icon died at age 87. 9/18 Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Little Richard 10/18 Photoshot/Getty Images American Rock Singer Little Richard At 1988 Oscars Ceremony. 11/18 Photo by CBS via Getty Images Little Richard appears on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. Image dated October 1, 1971. 12/18 Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns Little Richard performs on stage during the London Rock’n’Roll Show, Wembley Stadium, 5th August 1972. 13/18 Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Musical guest Little Richard during an interview with host Jay Leno on June 6, 1994. 14/18 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Martha and The Vandellas and Little Richard during Grand Opening of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, 1995 at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, OH, United States. 15/18 Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage Little Richard, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley during 2002 BMI Pop Awards at Regent Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, United States. 16/18 Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Singer Little Richard attending ‘Little Richard Receives Walk-Of-Fame Star’ on June 21, 1990 at the Hollywood Walk-Of-Fame in Hollywood, California. 17/18 Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage Little Richard performs at BB King on June 14, 2012 in New York, New York. 18/18 Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage for NARAS Little Richard and CeeLo Green chat backstage at ‘The Legacy Lounge’ A conversation with CeeLo Green and his inspiration at W Atlanta – Downtown on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. This article tagged under: MusicLittle Richard 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Love Conquers All in This Anaheim Parking Lot, Where Couples Are Saying ‘I Do’ Marking a Milestone: Celebrating the Bay Area’s Class of 2020 The Coronavirus Dining Chronicles: How the Pandemic Is Changing SF Restaurants #LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic