Celebs show off their dandy fashion at Met Gala: See the best looks and top moments

What to Know The 2025 Met Gala takes place Monday, with arrivals scheduled until 8 p.m. on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — though some big names showed up fashionably late

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and the dress code is "Tailored for You"

Co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala were actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. NBA star LeBron James was named an honorary chair, but did not attend the event due to an injury

The Met Gala is a fundraiser benefiting The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute

The list of attendees is a closely-held secret, as is the performer who will sing inside the event

Fashion's biggest night did not fail to impress with the star-studded arrivals on the famed steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive invitations in town and this year was no different.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition which opens to the public May 10 and runs through Oct. 26. It's inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

