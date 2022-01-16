Los Angeles

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized

The couple were not home, and the value of what was taken is not known

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli's home in the Los Angeles area was burglarized this month, a representative for the couple confirmed.

Neither the couple nor their daughters were home, and the value of what was taken is not known, the representative said.

It was not immediately clear how the burglars entered the home. A housekeeper was reported to have discovered that a burglary had occurred.

Loughlin was among the alumni of the TV show “Full House” who attended the funeral of her former co-star Bob Saget. Saget died unexpectedly Jan. 9 in a hotel room in the Orlando, Florida, area, authorities said. He was 65.

