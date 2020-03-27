Madonna Honors ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ Co-Star Who Died From Coronavirus

Madonna paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-star Mark Blum on Thursday after she learned the veteran actor died as a result of complications from the coronavirus.

The 61-year-old singer shared a photo of herself and Blum from the 1985 movie "Desperately Seeking Susan" on Instagram.

"I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus," she wrote. "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"

Madonna also used the tribute as an opportunity to remind people to stay home to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way," she wrote. "We need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!"

Blum, who hailed from New Jersey, started acting in the 1970s and built a career as a character actor. He played the husband of Rosanna Arquette's character, Roberta Glass, in "Desperately Seeking Susan," among a slew of other film credits.

His TV credits include "Frasier," "NYPD Blue," "Succession," "Billions" and many more. He recently had a recurring role on the first season of "You," where he played Mr. Mooney, the owner of the bookstore and a father figure to the main character, Joe.

Blum was 69 years old.

