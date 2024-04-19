Mandisa, ‘American Idol' singer and Grammy winner, dies at 47

Grammy-winning singer Mandisa, who rose to fame on season five of “American Idol,” has died, her representative said Friday. She was 47.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased," her representative said in a statement to NBC News. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details.”

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement concluded.

She was found dead in her Nashville home, according to The Tennessean.

A post on the artist's Facebook page said early Friday: “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world. She wrote this song for a dear friend who had passed in 2017.”

“Her own words say it best. I’m already home / You’ve got to lay it down / ‘cause Jesus holds me now— / And I am not alone.”

The singer, whose full name is Mandisa Lynn Hundley, shot to stardom after placing ninth on “American Idol.” She went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2014 for her album “Overcomer.”

Originally from Sacramento, California, Mandisa grew up singing in church and studied vocal performance at American River College, and continued her studies at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, according to her record label artist bio. After college, she worked as a session and backup vocalists for artists including Shania Twain and Trisha Yearwood before going on "American Idol."

In 2017, the singer told “Good Morning America” that she fell into a deep depression in 2014 and almost took her own life following the death of her close friend, Lakisha Mitchell, who had breast cancer.

“It got pretty bad — to the point where if I had not gotten off that road I would not be sitting here today,” Mandisa said. “I was this close to listening to that voice that told me, ‘You can be with Jesus right now, Mandisa. All you have to do is take your life.’"

“It almost happened. But God is what I say. He saved my life quite literally,” she added.

She revealed that in her dark state, she resorted to emotional eating and isolation.

“(Emotional eating) is what I have done my entire life,” she explained. “After losing over 120 pounds, which I talked about my first time here, I gained it all back and 75 more. I sunk into the deepest depression of my life after Kisha died.”

She said her friends ultimately intervened and she got help.

Mandisa had released six studio albums, the last being 2017’s “Out of the Dark.”

