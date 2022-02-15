Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Has “Done Nothing” to Support Son Amid Child Support Reports

Maralee Nichols is hoping Tristan Thompson steps up his parenting game.

Nearly two months after she welcomed the NBA player's third child, Nichols is alleging that the athlete hasn't had much involvement in their son's life.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," Nichols' rep said in a statement to E! News on Feb. 15 after an article surfaced claiming he would pay $40,000 a month. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance. In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

E! News has reached out to Thompson's team for comment, but hasn't heard back.

News broke in December that Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against the Indiana Pacers player earlier in the year. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas in March while Thompson was in town celebrating his 30th birthday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At the time, he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson would later confirm paternity of the child in January.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on social media. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Thompson and Kardashian share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, and he also has a 5-year-old son Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

As for Nichols, she said she would "never have gotten involved" with Thompson if she thought he was in a relationship.

"Tristan told me he was single and co-parenting," she said in a statement to E! News back in December. "I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me."

While celebrating Valentine's Day this week, Nichols shared a rare glimpse into her motherhood journey when she posted a photo of her son wearing a "Lover Boy" t-shirt. "Baby snuggles," she wrote to her followers. "My sweet boy."