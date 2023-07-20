Margot Robbie faked her own death as a kid to get revenge on her babysitter

This Barbie once gave her babysitter quite a fright.

Margot Robbie recently reminisced about a not-so-innocent prank she once played on a babysitter that involved a kitchen knife, ketchup and faking her own death.

"We got a new babysitter," the "Barbie" star told BBC Radio 2 in an interview shared July 20, setting the scene. "And I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like sixteen and I thought she was so cool. And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it."

So when this new babysitter grew "cranky" after Robbie refused a bath, the future actress knew exactly what to do.

"I thought, 'I'm gonna show you,'" the 33-year-old continued. "And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me."

And when her babysitter allegedly ran out the door, screaming, after discovering the "body," Robbie added with a smile, "It was worth the wait."

And Ryan Gosling, the Ken to Robbie's Barbie, who was present during the interview noted, "You produced your own death."

The Babylon actress agreed with a laugh, "I did."

And apparently, this was not the only childhood moment that foreshadowed Robbie's future career on the big screen.

"I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I'm from," she added to BBC. "People started calling an ambulance so, I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child."

And fans will be able to see the fruits of young Robbie's dramatic labor in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which premieres July 21.

The film's director recently discussed the significance about centering a movie around the classic Mattel toy, and what she hopes her movie will achieve with its viewers.

"[Barbie] literally plastic," She told Elle UK in an interview published July 19. "She's unchanging. If you threw her out, she just wouldn't disintegrate. If I could give that persona some humanity, some falling-apart-ness, that—in and of itself—would be meaningful."