Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Return in ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer

The doors to Bayside High are open once again.

A new teaser trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot has been released by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

The trailer features a heavy dose of A.C. Slater, played by Mario Lopez, who has returned to his alma mater as a gym teacher. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano during the original show, also reprises her role in the new series.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater asks Jesse at one point.

"Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?" she replies.

The trailer also gives viewers a peek at the new generation of Bayside students, who are described at one point as “sheltered” and “clueless.”

In the reboot, Zack Morris, who has become governor of California, closes a bunch of low-income high schools, causing many students to transfer to wealthy, privileged Bayside.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will return as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, although it's unclear how much we will see them.

The trailer also includes a throwback to some beloved moments from the original series, including Slater in a scene dancing the same way he, Zack and Screech did when Screech’s parents went to Graceland and one character employing Zack’s famous “Timeout” line when he would talk to the viewers.

The trailer also has some fun with the classic Zack-Slater-Kelly love triangle when Slater has conversation with boys who appear to be Zack’s son, Mac, and Jessie’s son, Jamie.

"When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl. Oh, it was actually your dad. Over your mom," he tells Mac.

"Then I just found another girl I really liked and started hooking up with her instead," he then tells Jamie. "Oh wait, that was your mom."

While Slater was a big man on campus as a student, all may not be well now.

“It may look like I’m a hot, happening guy,” he says at one point.

“You’re a gym teacher, and I saw you eating soup in your car,” a student fires back.

The revival series is still in production and no official premiere date has been announced.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:



