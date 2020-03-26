Mark Blum

Mark Blum, Actor on ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Succession,’ Dies From Virus

Mark Blum, 69, died of complications from COVID-19, his friends announced Thursday

In this file photo, Actor Mark Blum attends the "Amy And The Orphans" Opening Night at Laura Pels Theatre on March 1, 2018 in New York City.
Brian Killian/Getty Images

Veteran character actor Mark Blum — a union activist best known for the movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," as well as television work on "Law & Order," "Us" and "Succession" — died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, his friends said Thursday.

He was 69.

In "Desperately Seeking Susan," he played Gary Glass, the husband of bored New Jersey homemaker Roberta Glass, portrayed by Rosanna Arquette.

"This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones," Madonna, his "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-star, said on social media. "I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"

