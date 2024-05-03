‘May the fourth be with you:' How the 4th day in May came to be a ‘Star Wars' holiday

All across the galaxy, jedis and siths are celebrating "Star Wars" Day.

Here's what it is, how the unofficial holiday came to be, and what to say if someone says, "May the fourth be with you."

Why is 'Star Wars' Day celebrated?

In the 1977 film, "Star Wars: A New Hope," the phrase "May the force be with you" is said by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker and is again mentioned throughout the movie franchise.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The unofficial holiday grew organically as a way for fans to celebrate the "Star Wars" movieverse as May the 4th sounds a lot like "May the force."

When did 'Star Wars' Day start?

According to StarWars.com, the first use of the phrase came from the most unlikely source -- a British political ad.

British prime minister Margaret Thatcher was elected to office on May 4, 1979, two years after "Star Wars" was released. To congratulate her, the Conservative Party placed an ad in the London Evening News. It read, "May The Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

In 1979, the Conservative Party ran an ad in The London Evening News that read, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!” Credit: Public Domain

Thanks to the power of the internet and fans all over the world, the phrase has become what it is today.

How to respond to 'May the 4th be with you'

The correct response differs depending on who you ask. Perhaps fans were inspired by the Catholic faith as one popular response echoes that of the church.

"And also with you" or "and with your spirit" (in line with the updated response during Mass).

Other responses include "May the 4th be with us all" or "May the 4th be with us both."

You know the lines — or do you? We love these extremely quotable movie lines, but you might not know the stories behind them. Nik Z takes you behind the scenes of 3 iconic lines from huge films!

How you can celebrate

Have a "Star Wars" movie marathon or head to Disney+ to binge "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" following the recent series finale.

Editor's Note: This story was first published in 2023.