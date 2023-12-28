Celebrity News

Meadow Walker announces separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker, the 25-year-old daughter of the late "Fast & Furious" star Paul Walker, announced she and husband Louis Thornton-Allan are separating after two years of marriage.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan
odrigo Varela/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Meadow Walker is pulling the break on her relationship.

Paul Walker's daughter announced her separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan after two years of marriage. Meadow, who the "Fast and Furious" franchise star welcomed with ex Rebecca Soteros, shared the news in a joint statement with Louis on her Instagram Dec. 28.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the 25-year-old wrote. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Thornton-Allan got married in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic in October 2021, just two months after announcing their engagement.

"we're married," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white video of their special day on the beach. "Yes we are !!!" Thornton-Allan commented.

Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

Paul's "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, walked her down the aisle in place of her dad. Jordana Brewster, who plays Paul's wife in the blockbuster films, was also in attendance for the oceanside ceremony and was seen hugging the veiled bride.

The model celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of the couple hugging. "Happy anniversary my love!" Meadow captioned the snap. "One year married to you."

Meadow was just 15 years old when Paul died in a car crash in November 2013 at the age of 40.

"That was his pride and joy, his baby girl," Paul's younger brother Cody Walker exclusively told E! News in September ahead of what would have been the late actor's 50th birthday. "He loved her to death, he only wanted what's best for her."

And Meadow shared with E! News the special way she stays connected to her dad.

Paul Walker’s daughter is keeping his memory alive.

"For me, it's numbers," Meadow, who made her franchise debut with a cameo in "Fast X," explained at the movie's Rome premiere last May. "Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers. And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."

Being surrounded by her "Fast" family at the premiere "brings out the happiness," Meadow added. "For me, this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening." 

