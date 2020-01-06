Meet the ‘America's Got Talent: The Champions’ Season 2 Contestants

Where can you find singers, comedians, contortionists, dancers, magicians--and then some!--all together? Only on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."
Season two of the NBC reality competition series featuring "Got Talent" contestants from around the world kicks off with 40 acts competing to take home the top prize. For some, it's the top prize again. For others, it's the chance at redemption.
Judging the competition this time around is Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon. Terry Crews returns to host.
The acts from around the world include fan-favorites from America's Got Talent, former winners, finalists and participants. Former contestants from "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" are also taking part in the competition this year.
Last season, Shin Lim took home the top spot after winning "America's Got Talent" season 13. Darci Lynne, the winner of AGT season 12, was the runner-up. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova a winner from Ukrayina maye talant came in third place.
Meet the 40 acts vying for the top prize below.
JUNIOR CREATIVE
This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.
QUICK STYLE
This dance group won Norske Talenter.
BOOGIE STORM
Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
LUKE ISLAM
Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.
EDDIE WILLIAMS
This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.
HANS
Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.
SANDOU TRIO RUSSIAN BAR
These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.
SILHOUETTES
This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.
MIKE YUNG
Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.
CONNIE TALBOT
Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.
DAN NATURMAN
The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.
COLLABRO
This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
ANGELINA JORDAN
This singer won Norske Talenter.
"America's Got Talent: The Champions" season two premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
V. UNBEATABLE
These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.
VOICES OF SERVICE
This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.
DUO DESTINY
This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!
DUO TRANSCEND
This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
BARS AND MELODY
They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
MOSES CONCAS
A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.
PADDY AND NICO
These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.
BEN HART
A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
TYLER BUTLER-FIGUEROA
A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
MARC SPELMANN AND X
This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.
PUDDLES PITY PARTY
This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.
FRECKLED SKY
The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.
RYAN NIEMILLER
A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.
ALEXA LAUENBURGER
Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
DANIA DIAZ
She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.
JACK VIDGEN
He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.
SPENCER HORSMAN
This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
CHRISTIAN AND PERCY
He was on America's Got Talent.
OZ PEARLMAN
He came in third on America's Got Talent.
MICHAEL GRIMM
He won America's Got Talent.
STRAUSS SERPENT
A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.
JJ PANTANO
This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.
MARCELITO POMOY
This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.
BRIAN KING JOSEPH
He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.
BEN BLAQUE
A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talentand Britain's Got Talent.
EMIL RENGLE
A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.
