Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional While Speaking About Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to tell her side of her story.

In an interview with "CBS Mornings," set to air April 25, the 27-year-old got emotional while recalling to co-host Gayle King the series of events that took place before her then-boyfriend Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet in July 2020. He pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges related to the incident, which Megan first spoke about on Instagram Live a month after the encounter.

The alleged incident occurred after the two argued in a car following a party in the Hollywood Hills.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go," Megan told CBS Mornings, as seen in a teaser released April 24. "So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.'"

She continued, "He shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

Megan said Tory, real name Daystar Peterson, was standing over the window shooting, paralyzing her with fear.

"I didn't even want to move," she added. "I didn't want to move too quick. If I take the wrong step, I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me. I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before."

On July 15, 2020, Megan said on Instagram that she'd "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," adding that the police drove her to the hospital, where she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.

That next month, Megan went on Instagram Live claiming that Tory was the person who fired the gun and caused her foot injuries.

"Yes, Tory shot me," she alleged in an August 2020 video. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s--t. Stop lying."

Later in the session, she says that she did not tell law-enforcement officers that Tory was the shooter because of recent police violence.

"I didn't tell the police nothing because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble."

Tory, 29, denied the allegations that he shot and injured Megan. On his album, Daystar, which dropped Sept. 25, 2020, he claimed he was "framed" for the incident, rapping, "I would never put you in no danger."

In October 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that Peterson was "charged with assaulting a female friend" stemming from the July incident. The official charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson pleaded not guilty to the charges the following month.

Earlier this month, he was remanded into custody again for violating two types of stay-away orders connected to Megan. A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told NBC News that the orders included a "temporary criminal restraining order" and a "discovery protective order."

A trial for the case is set to begin in September.