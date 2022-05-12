Meghan Trainor Shares Her Reaction to Buzz Over Her and Daryl Sabara's Side-By-Side Toilets

Meghan Trainor is all about having dual toilets in her bathroom.

The singer started an interesting conversation last year when she shared that she and husband Daryl Sabara, with whom she shared 15-month-old son Riley, had toilets installed next to each other at their Los Angeles home so they could "pee at the same time." Now, in an exclusive candid chat with E! News about her partnership with McCafé At Home to help raise awareness surrounding Ronald McDonald House Charities, Trainor addressed all the buzz surrounding her family's unconventional bathroom setup.

"I didn't see it coming," she said, noting that she had previously "mentioned it before but it didn't blow up" until she spoke about her toilets on an episode of Spotify's "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast. "Then, it was everywhere."

Though the Internet had thoughts about it, Trainor has no regrets getting twinning porcelain thrones for herself and the Spy Kids alum.

"The amount of times that we pee at the same time in the middle of the night makes me so grateful that I have two toilets because I don't have to wait for him or he doesn't have to wait for me," she explained. "We're so in sync. It is gross, but I love it."

Read on for more details about Meghan's family life, including the pop star's "big goal" for her son.

E! News: Tell us about your More Than Just a Cup partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Meghan Trainor: This is super important to me because I'm a new mama and I'm very into families. My family lives with me and I couldn't imagine doing anything without them. The families staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities are going through difficult times, so McCafe At Home is partnering up with them to raise money for those families staying there. They're selling these gorgeous mugs that were designed by the children staying at the houses -- and they're so cute!

If you can't get the mugs but you still want to help out, you can purchase the McCafe At Home [Keurig] cup pods -- my favorite is breakfast blend, it's really yummy--because a portion of those proceeds also go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

E! News: How do you want to kind of talk to your son about the importance of giving back?

MT: A big goal of mine is [take him] on Thanksgiving [to] go and feed the homeless. Charity is very important to me and I'd love to teach him all about that as he grows up. He's super lucky and super blessed in this house and lifestyle, and I want to snap him out of it sometimes, you know?

E! News: What are some of his latest milestones?

MT: He just started walking. He's still a little wobbly and it's really cute. I would love for him to start talking soon, that would be so sweet. He says mama sometimes but I don't know what mama means. [Laughs] He's been in swimming lessons and he's actually really good at it. Doesn't love them, but he's swimming and that's what's important.

E! News: Has he shown any musical abilities yet?

ET: On this new album, he has been very involved. He loves when I play a song and when it stops, he goes, "Uh!" He wants it back on. And he loves when I like bounce him and we dance while listening to it.

E! News: If he wanted to follow in your footsteps in showbiz, what advice would you give him?

MT: Daryl was really young--like four or five--[when] he was like, "I want to be on the TV." He knew what he wanted to do. Me, I was singing in church with my dad and then eventually was writing songs at like 8. But any hobby he wants to do, anything that gets him excited and gives him a passion for something, I'm going to encourage and be excited for him. Because my parents did that for me.

E! News: Speaking of your new album, where are you with it?

MT: Sonically, it sounds like Title, but elevated. The lyrics are definitely elevated. One thing about this album is every song, I wrote the chorus or the hook before the sessions. I think having the baby makes you more mature and makes you want to work harder, too.

E! News: Where do you squeeze in time for self-care?

MT: My husband really helps me out. He is my partner in crime. My partner in life. He's in it with me: When I work out with my trainer, he's working out with us. And at night, after we put the baby to bed, that's our date night. We are in bed, watching a TV show and giggling and having the best time ever where I feel like I'm on vacation--and it's really thanks to him. I wish everyone had a Daryl.

E! News: What do you find is the biggest part of the partnership that you and Daryl share?

MT: Communication. From the beginning I was like, "Hey, I don't like when you do this." And he's like, "OK, I'll never do it again." And vice versa. It's made us become one person and I adore him. Him watching me get pregnant, go through all of that and have a C-section, I think that even drew them closer to me somehow. He's just my whole world. There's a song on the album called "Final Breath." It's like literally about how my final words will be "I love you" because I want to relive life over with you.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.