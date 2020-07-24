Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson, 64, Spent Week in Hospital After Getting Coronavirus

A spokesperson for the 64-year-old told TODAY that Gibson tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital

By Samantha Kubota and Diana Dasrath | TODAY

In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, actor Mel Gibson arrives at the UK Premiere of "Daddy's Home 2" at Vue West End in London, England.
John Phillips/Getty Images

Actor Mel Gibson was one of several celebrities to fall ill with coronavirus earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the 64-year-old told TODAY that Gibson tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital.

"He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies," the spokesperson said.

Entertainment News

Johnny Depp 3 hours ago

Depp's Lawyers Play Video Showing Heard ‘Attacked' Sister

Emmy Awards 4 hours ago

Virus-Shadowed Emmy Nods Could Bring Surprises, Diversity

Several other celebrities contracted the virus this spring. Prince CharlesTom Hanks, Rita WilsonAndy Cohen all recovered from their bouts with the illness. Several musicians, like singer-songwriter John Prine, "Saturday Night Live" music supervisor Hal Willner, "Fountains of Wayne" star Adam Schlesinger, and Broadway star Nick Cordero all died from complications related to COVID-19.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Mel Gibsoncoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us