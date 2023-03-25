In Memoriam

Mexican Kid's Comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,' Dies at 88

His best-known work, the Sunday variety show “En Familia con Chabelo”, ran for an astonishing 48 years from 1967 to 2015.

Kid's Choice Awards Mexico 2016 - Show
Victor Chavez/WireImage via Getty

Xavier López, a Mexican children’s comic better known by his stage name “Chabelo,” has died at 88, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote Saturday.

The Mexican president wrote in his Twitter account that his own eldest son, José Ramon, “woke up early to see him (on television) more than 40 years ago.”

López, who was no relation to the president, usually performed dressed in kid’s clothing well into his 80s. He helped found a genre of adult comics dressed as kids that became a staple for decades on Mexican television.

His longevity — he performed in a child's raspy squeak throughout his career — led to joking speculation he would outlive everyone else in show business.

A U.S. citizen — he was born in Chicago to Mexican parents — López returned to Mexico with his family at a young age and trained as a doctor. But he found his calling in acting.

The comic's family wrote on his fan page that López “died suddenly on abdominal complications.”

He was survived by several children and his wife. There was no immediate information on funeral plans.

