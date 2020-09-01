Michael B. Jordan on Death of Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Wish We Had More Time'

Michael B. Jordan expressed his shock and sadness at the death of his friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died last week after a secret battle with colon cancer.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Jordan wrote he wished they "had more time."

"I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," he wrote, in part. "I wish we had more time."

Jordan added that Boseman's death made him more conscious of how he will live his life going forward.

"I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire," he wrote. "I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

It's unclear if Jordan knew his friend was sick. Boseman kept his illness private from many people around him as he kept up with a grueling filming schedule over his diagnosis, which included the blockbuster "Black Panther." Spike Lee, who directed Boseman in "Da 5 Bloods," which was released in June, reportedly said he didn't know Boseman was sick when they filmed the movie last year in Thailand.

Boseman played the king T'Challa in "Black Panther," while Jordan played his villainous cousin, Erik Killmonger, who was obsessed with making a grab for power. While they may have had a contentious relationship in the movie, the actors were friends off-screen.

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are," Jordan wrote in his tribute. "Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

On Jordan's birthday last year, Boseman paid tribute to his friend on Instagram by sharing a photo of them together.

"What a journey it’s been. Happy birthday, brother. #BlackPantherFam," he wrote.

Boseman, was always ready with a kind word to say about Jordan, 33, and their other "Black Panther" co-stars.

He gave an impassioned speech when the "Black Panther" cast took home the best performance by a cast prize at the Screen Actors Guild last year.

"To be young, gifted and Black,” he said. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. Yet you are young, gifted and Black. We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on.”

“That is what we went to work with every day,” he said. "Because we knew … that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see."

Despite the ten year age difference between Boseman and Jordan, their connection on-screen goes back to 2003. Boseman played teen gang member Reggie on soap opera "All My Children," but was later replaced by Jordan after he expressed concerns about the stereotypes perpetuated in the role.

Jordan later said he learned from the experience about choosing what roles not to take. He added that Boseman speaking up likely helped.

“I knew that it was a chess move,” Jordan told GQ in 2015. “You work on a show like All My Children—we know what it is, but you’re still able to grow outside of it. It’s the perfect situation. I learned, I grew as an actor, I worked with professionals, I got paid.”

"And I saw the stereotype, so moving forward I was like, ‘Nah, those are the roles I don’t want to play.'" he added.

In his post on Monday, Jordan noted that connection that started all those years ago.

"Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me," he wrote. "You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

Boseman died Friday at the age of 43. The actor's family shared the heartbreaking news in a tweet that has been liked more than 7.1 million times, a record, according to Twitter.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his family wrote in a statement. "⁣A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement continued. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

