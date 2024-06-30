Michael J. Fox plays guitar with Coldplay at Glastonbury: ‘Thank you to the main reason why we're in a band'

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance onstage with Coldplay in England.

The “Back to the Future” star joined the band at the end of their set at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival June 29.

Fox was introduced by the band’s frontman Chris Martin as he started to improvise a tune with lyrics inspired by fans in the crowd as well as the co-founder of the festival, Michael Eavis.

Martin sang an ode to Fox next, with the camera panning to Fox holding a guitar backstage as the crowd goes wild for the actor.

“Oh here's another legendary Michael,” Martin sang as he strummed his guitar. “One who just totally rocks. With his Chuck Berry riff, and the way he punched Biff, ladies and gentleman, please welcome Michael J. Fox.”

Fox jammed along with the band for a performance of their hit “Fix You.”

At one point during the song, Martin joined Fox and sang beside him. As they built up to the song's iconic bridge, Fox joined the rest of the band, passionately strumming on the guitar and kicking his leg in the air at the beat drop.

At the end of the performance, Martin took a moment to express his gratitude to Fox for joining them onstage, as well as being their “hero.”

“Thank you so much everybody, and especially, thank you to the main reason why we’re in a band, because of watching ‘Back to the Future,’” Martin said. “So thank you to our hero forever, and one of the most amazing people on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thanks so much, Michael.”

Earlier this year, Fox received another warm welcome from the crowd at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in February.

When he came out to announce the winner of best film, the five-time Emmy Award-winning actor was met with a standing ovation. The moment came just a few years after Fox announced his retirement from acting in 2020 due to the effects of Parkinson's disease.

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when the actor was filming “Doc Hollywood” and developed a tremor in his pinky. He didn’t share his diagnosis with the public until 1998.

In the years that followed his diagnosis, Fox continued to act and appeared in roles on “Scrubs,” “The Good Wife” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” After leaving the show “Spin City” in 2000 to focus on advocacy work, he starred in his own NBC comedy “The Michael J. Fox Show” in 2013.

His accolades also include an honorary Oscar. Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 13th Governors Awards in November 2022.

Fox got to tell his story and candidly share his firsthand experience with Parkinson's disease in the May 2023 documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” The movie, which is available to stream on Apple TV+, follows his rise to fame as well as details about his initial diagnosis.

