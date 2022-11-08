Millie Bobby Brown is ready to dance until the world ends.

While reflecting on her whirlwind career thus far, the "Stranger Things" actress recently shared that one day she wants portray Britney Spears in a film. "I want to play a real person," she said during a Nov. 8 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I think for me it would be Britney."

"I think her story really resonates with me," the 18-year-old continued. "Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

And although we won't see Brown play the popstar just yet she is keeping busy as in addition to the final season of "Stranger Things," she's also starring in he newly-released film Enola Holmes 2alongside Henry Cavill.

Ahead of the premiere of the Netflix film, Brown got candid over her working relationship with the "Man of Steel" actor who plays her brother Sherlock Holmes in the movie, noting just how different it is from her peers on "Stranger Things."

"With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really healthy one," Brown told Deadline Nov. 2. "One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me."

She explained that she isn't allowed to ask about his personal life adding, "It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like 'Understood.' Whereas with the "Stranger Things" kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings. But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

And since the 39-year-old doesn't have a sister in real life, the British actress explained how she drew on her own family experiences to create their sibling bond in the film.

The 18-year-old actress hit the red carpet on Thursday in New York City for the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere in a backless light pink Louis Vuitton gown.

"So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother, and an older brother. So, I'm very much used to that kind of dynamic," she shared. "I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone."