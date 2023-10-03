Mom captures the exact moment her middle child realized he's no longer the baby

A Florida mom shared the hilarious moment her 20-month-old son realized his family was about to change.

“When you’re just not ready to give up being the youngest yet,” Alex Serraes captioned a now-viral TikTok video.

In the clip, Benjamin is shown sitting on a hospital bed meeting his little brother, Theo. At first, Benjamin appears intrigued by the newborn on his lap.

“When we asked Benjamin if he wanted to take a picture, he was so excited and kept holding his arms out. I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going surprisingly well,’” Serraes, 30, tells TODAY.com, with a laugh.

Not so fast! Suddenly, Benjamin decides he’s had enough, and pushes Theo away. Several TikTokers noted that he manages to look both scared and confused at the same time.

“Get,” Benjamin says. He then begins to cry and reaches for his grandmother, as if to say, "help!"

“I think part of it is Benjamin didn’t realize what was in my belly,” Serraes, a third grade teacher, says. “Even when he walked into the hospital room, he didn't notice the baby. He hadn't seen me and his dad in two days and he was so excited. Then he saw Theo and was like, 'What is happening?'"

“Return to sender,” one person joked in the comments.

Added another, “He said nah this little guy is trying to dethrone me, I’m not here for it folks.

Serraes and her husband, Glen, are also parents of 3-year-old son, Luke. Luke’s introduction to Theo went more smoothly.

“What’s funny is Benjamin is now obsessed with Theo — and my oldest one, he likes Theo, but he sort of wants to do his own thing,” Serraes says.

Though her phone is filled with photos of Benjamin doting on Theo, Serraes notes that he’s still adjusting to the newest member of their family.

“He’s been doing things to get attention lately. Like he’ll climb up on our tables and start dancing or yelling at the top of his lungs,” Serraes says. "But he's really taken to Theo. Every morning he runs in and tries to kiss him on the head."

