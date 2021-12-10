In Memoriam

Monkees Singer-Songwriter Michael Nesmith Dies at 78

FILE - Michael Nesmith of The Monkees performs at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2013.
Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images (File)

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band exploded in popularity in the 1960s, has died, his manager said Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago," Andrew Sandoval said on Twitter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Monkees grew in popularity after the four-person group was in a TV show about rock and roll.

The band's hits included "Daydream Believer" and "Vallerie."

Entertainment News

Its a Wonderful Life 39 mins ago

2 Stars of ‘It's a Wonderful Life' Look Back at a Classic

19 Kids and Counting 6 hours ago

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence After Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

In MemoriamMichael NesmithThe Monkees
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us