Morena Baccarin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie are introducing the world to their latest bundle of joy.

On Tuesday, March 9, the "Gotham" actors revealed they recently welcomed their second child together, a boy named Arthur. Baccarin shared a photo of the newborn to Instagram, writing, "2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven't missed much yet."

McKenzie shared the same picture to his account, joking with his followers that the little one's "timing is impeccable."

Baby Arthur joins older siblings, Julius Setta Chick, 7, and Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, 5. Morena shares custody of Julius with her ex-husband Austin Chick, whom she divorced in March 2016.

Baccarin enjoyed a relatively low-key pregnancy, which she managed to keep a secret until last December.

In an interview with the ladies of The Talk, Baccarin discussed how she and McKenzie were able to find some alone time during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that their date nights caused their kids a bit of separation anxiety.

"Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly, being able to take a walk outside together," she explained. "It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"

Baccarin said they eventually managed to sneak away and then stood up to reveal her baby bump, sharing, "I think that date was pretty successful."

This November will mark five years since the former co-stars announced their engagement. In November 2016, the duo shared that they intended to marry, just months after they welcomed Frances together.

At the time, McKenzie gushed to E! News about how they were excited for their first Christmas with their daughter, telling the cameras, "She's about to crawl. We're dreading that, but she's great, and it's wonderful to have family around and celebrate the holidays together."