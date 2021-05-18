celebrity babies

Naomi Campbell Makes Surprise Announcement That She's a New Mom

The supermodel shared the news on her Instagram account, saying "There is no greater love"

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprised fans Tuesday with the news that she's become a new mom to a baby girl.

Campbell shared the news on her Instagram account, along with an adorable photo.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell, 50, captioned the image.

One of the most popular models of the 1980s, '90s and 2000s, Campbell has continued to feature on runways and in print campaigns.

Entertainment News

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Judge to Hear Evidence on ‘That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Rape Charges

T.I. 12 hours ago

LAPD Investigating Rapper T.I. and Wife Tiny After Allegations of Sexual Abuse

During the pandemic, she launched a YouTube series, "No Filter with Naomi."

This article tagged under:

celebrity babiesNaomi Campbell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us