NBC’s Kate Snow Reveals Husband Has Coronavirus Symptoms

NBC News correspondent Kate Snow took to Twitter on Sunday night to explain her absence from the anchor chair on "Nightly News": her husband, Chris Bro, is sick with coronavirus symptoms.

"Wanted to let you know why I am not anchoring Nightly News on this Sunday," she started the short video clip. "My husband Chris Bro is pretty sick... has coronavirus based on the symptoms although he hasn't gone and gotten a test because he doesn't want to potentially infect me or anybody else in the house."

So you won’t see me anchor @NBCNightlyNews tonight. My husband @chrisbronext is sick with coronavirus. My kids and I are healthy. Chris is strong and we’re hopeful he’ll be better soon. Please send good thoughts and prayers our way. pic.twitter.com/zVydkJNyr2 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) April 5, 2020

The couple married in 1999 and are parents to Zach and Abby.

"He is in the basement in a guest room with his own bathroom," she continued. "I am gonna go bring him lunch. This is what my life is now, taking care of him."

Next, Snow gave followers a tour of her basement, showing where her husband is self-isolating in their home. Through the door, she interviewed her husband of 21 years.

"A little bit better," he said when asked about how he was feeling. Next, they listed his coronavirus symptoms: body aches, low fever and tightness in the chest.

Snow also included a short clip of her husband recording himself, explaining how he was feeling from his side of the door.

She ended her video asking for fans and followers to send good energy towards her family.

"Listen, he is a very strong guy and very healthy," she concluded. "And we're just all hoping for the best. But if you can send your positive vibes... it's a little exhausting right now. I miss you all."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: