Netflix Releases ‘Baby-Sitters Club' Trailer Featuring Alicia Silverstone

Parents and middle schoolers of the world, there's an important new business you want to know about: "The Baby-Sitters Club"!

All right, so it's not actually a business you can call up for child care (or to become a babysitter yourself), but it is going to make your summertime viewing experience better. "The Baby-Sitters Club" is a charming new TV series coming to Netflix based on the juggernaut of books that were published between 1986 and 2000, and based on a new trailer for the series that dropped on Monday, we're already cheering along.

The series focuses on the friendship and adventures (including those in babysitting) of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), who play middle schoolers who start a babysitting business in the made-up town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. And bonus: Alicia Silverstone is playing Kristy's single mom!

The enterprising young ladies are diverse not only in backgrounds but personalities, and there are plenty of fun moments in there for the older viewers (who won't laugh when the girls buy a classic landline phone for their business and stare at it like it's an alien object from another dimension). Plus, the whole show looks happy and bright and colorful — while also promising to tackle big lessons, like how you fit your mom's new boyfriend into the family ... and how you get the attention of the boy you like.

And yes, of course, there are adorable babies and toddlers to be found everywhere.

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is based on a series of novels published by creator Ann M. Martin (who's also a producer on the series) and ghostwriters, a franchise that went on to include spinoffs, a 1995 feature film and an HBO series that ran for a few months in 1990. Netflix is the latest outlet to tackle the super-popular franchise, while also making it feel fresh and up-to-date for the new millennium.

The 10 30-minute episodes drop on July 3.

