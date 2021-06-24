New Orleans Jazz Festival Lineup Revealed

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - aka Jazz Fest - is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's two-weekend event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Here's everything we know so far about Jazz Fest 2021.

What is Jazz Fest?

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is a 10-day cultural event where thousands of musicians, cooks and craftspeople welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors. It showcases great music on multiple stages, delicious Louisiana cuisine in two large food areas, and crafts artisans from the region and around the world demonstrating and selling their work.

When and where is Jazz Fest 2021?

It's held at the Fair Grounds Race Course located at 1751 Gentilly Boulevard in New Orleans over the course of two weekends. They are October 8, 9, 10 & October 15, 16, 17, 2021.

Is jazz the only music featured at Jazz Fest?

Hardly! The festival celebrates the music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana, so the music encompasses every style associated with the city and the state: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, country, bluegrass and everything in between. But, of course, there is a lot of jazz, both contemporary and traditional.

Who's playing at Jazz Fest this year?

Who isn't playing this year?! Everyone from Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Beach Boys, Dead & Company, Ludacris, Melissa Etheridge, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Boz Scaggs, The Isley Brothers, David Sanborn and many, many more. Full lineup here.

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets include access to all performances on the day of use, as well as a variety of food and beverages available for purchase, art exhibits, crafts booths, and much more.

A three-day weekend pass starts at $200. VIP passes start at $1,600 for each weekend. Full details on tickets here.

What's the History of Jazz Fest?

The first-ever New Orleans Jazz Fest took place in 1970 with performances by gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, Duke Ellington, Pete Fountain, Fats Domino and many others. Learn more about the festival's history here.